Yorktel Reports Record Growth in 2014

Yorktel reported record growth for 2014. The company made the announcement from Enterprise Connect 2015 in Orlando, FL, this week. In addition, 2015 marks the 30th Anniversary for Yorktel, a leader in unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), cloud, and video managed services.
- Annual revenue increased globally by 17 percent year-over-year, with Yorktel’s Telehealth vertical growing 77 percent and EMEA region spiking 50 percent compared to 2013. Also of note, is that 50 percent of the company’s revenue is now generated from recurring managed services contracts.
- “Last year, we announced that Yorktel would be focusing more on the enterprise, in response to a global demand for applications specific to vertical markets such as healthcare and financial services,” said Ron Gaboury, Yorktel CEO. “I am proud to say that this strategy is working, as these numbers clearly indicate. This success reflects our team’s ability to adapt to, overcome, and enthusiastically attack new challenges with tenacity and vigor.”
- Other milestone achievements in 2014 include Yorktel’s acquisition of MultiSense and Expedite VCS, securing ISO 27001 Certification, opening new offices in France and North Carolina, and welcoming seasoned industry leaders like Pete McLain and John Tisdale, who assumed the roles of vice president for enterprise telehealth and senior program manager of the public sector, respectively.
- For thirty years, Yorktel has empowered customers to realize the full potential of next-generation unified communications, video conferencing, media services, visual communications, and collaboration. With leading capabilities in video and UC integration, end-to-end video management, technology selection, and ITIL-based processes, Yorktel has successfully served its large enterprise and federal government customers since its inception.
- Yorktel SVP of advanced services, Joe Arena, will participate in the executive panel "Video Everywhere: What Happens to Your Workflow?" at 8:00 a.m. ET on March 18, 2015.
- “What separates Yorktel from other service providers is our team’s ability to make complicated simple, a defining characteristic we are excited to share with our friends and colleagues at Enterprise Connect 2015 in Orlando,” added Ron Gaboury. “This year, we will not only have our technology on display, but will also address real-world examples of everyday problems that hinder enterprise communications and collaboration, and how Yorktel solves those problems. I encourage people to stop by our booth, share their frustrations, and let us help fix what ails them.”
- Visit Yorktel at booth 1507 to experience the power and innovation of its UC&C and video-managed services portfolio, including demos of Lync Interoperability, its managed services dashboard, professional consulting, staff augmentation, media services, and telehealth carts. Yorktel's offerings provide total solutions for interoperability, BYOD, cloud hosting, integration, collaboration, and other video-centric challenges faced by enterprises today.