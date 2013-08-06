Broadcast Pix Extends Summer Trade-In Program

- Broadcast Pix is extending its "Sizzling Summer Trade-In Program" through August 31, where customers who trade in any video production system can receive up to $4,000 toward the purchase of a Broadcast Pix Flint, Granite, or Mica system.
- Broadcast Pix Slate customers get special trade-in incentives. In addition to the established discounts toward a new Broadcast Pix system, Slate owners receive a $2,000 discount toward a control panel upgrade, an additional year of warranty coverage, and a choice of free camera control software or Fluent Rapid CG.
- “Our latest integrated production systems accommodate cloud-based content, as well as traditional file-based studio content and multiple video camera formats,” said chief executive officer, Broadcast Pix, Steve Ellis. “Plus, our systems include a number of built-in features, including a customizable multi-view, Inscriber CG, virtual sets, clip and graphic stores, and external device controls. There’s never been a better time to upgrade to Broadcast Pix.”
- Purchase orders for the "Sizzling Summer Trade-In Program" must be received by August 31 and trades must be received 45 days after receipt of the new Broadcast Pix product.