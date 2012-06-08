Canon U.S.A. Introduces Four LCD Models

- Canon U.S.A., Inc., has introduced four LCD models designed to serve the needs of a wide range of professional users.
- Canon says that common to all of these lightweight portable projectors is a cost-effective combination of high brightness, long lamp and filter life, and convenient auto setup functions. Divided into Advanced (“A”) and Mid-Range (“M”) models, Canon’s newest products include the LV-8227A high-contrast projector and the LV-7392A, LV-7297M, and LV-7292M multimedia projectors.
- “Canon’s lineup of LV-Series portable LCD projectors is designed to appeal to a diverse array of markets and applications with great performance, genuine user benefits, and excellent cost-efficiency,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technology & Communications Group, Canon U.S.A.
- Combining high-contrast (3000:1) image projection with widescreen WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution display, the Canon LV-8227A multimedia projector is designed to deliver bright (2500-lumen), highly detailed video and still images even in well-lit environments, such as classrooms. The Canon LV-8227A is also capable of reproducing full 16:10 widescreen images generated by the latest laptop and desktop computers – including crisp, well-defined diagrams and spreadsheets – without cropping or compression.
- Outputting a bright 3000-lumen image, the Canon LV-7392A multimedia projector features a contrast ratio of 2000:1, and is also well-suited for classrooms, labs, and other smaller educational environments. The LV-7392A delivers XGA (1024 x 768) resolution images, as do the LV-7297M and LV-7292M multimedia projectors, which output 2600 and 2200 lumens, respectively. The LV-7297M and LV-7292M are designed for general use by the small office/home office market.
- All four of Canon’s newest LV-Series portable projectors include a wide array of computer, video and audio connections for compatibility with a variety of media-display devices. Connectors include a HDMI 1.3 input that enables crystal-clear display of high-definition video signals from Blu-ray players, satellite TV or digital cable boxes, and other high-quality video and audio sources. An RS-232C serial connection provides for full local PC controls when using third-party control software. The LV-8227A and LV-7392A each include a 10-watt built-in speaker with network control capabilities while the LV-7297M and LV-7292M incorporate 1-watt built-in speakers.
- Canon’s LV-8227A, LV-7392A, LV-7297M and LV-7292M multimedia projectors feature Genuine Canon wide-angle 1.2x zoom lenses with manual zoom and focus for exact user-determined settings of projection optics.