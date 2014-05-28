Yamaha Hosts Open House for NUAGE

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems is ramping up efforts to showcase its latest scalable hardware and software production environment, the Yamaha NUAGE. On Tuesday, June 3, Audio DAWg will host a product open house to demo the audio technology, used for recording, video post-production, ADR, music production, and mixing.
The Yamaha NUAGE.
- NUAGE features many unique and exciting features such as an integrated ADR system, efficient content management, advanced media access system, and much more.
- A joint collaboration between Yamaha and Steinberg, NUAGE is a hardware and software system that adds the power of Dante audio networking, and is a complete, flexible system that allows engineers to choose and combine components to perfectly match individual application and workflow requirements.
- The open house will feature Audio DAWg’s Spunky Brunone, the NUAGE Team, and special guests, at 400 E. Royal Lane, Suite #300 in Irving, TX. The showcase starts at 3pm, and a NUAGE overview will be held from 7-9 pm.