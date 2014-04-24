Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems Sponsors AV Event In Quebec

- Le Diplomate Audiovisual is hosting its first two-day Open Door (French Porte Ouverte le Diplomate, or POD) event bringing together more than 25 audiovisual exhibitors, guest presenters, product demonstrations, conferences, animation, and networking opportunities for industry professionals. The 2014 POD event is designed to create a meaningful and valuable experience and includes clinics with AV specialists, hands-on demonstrations, and an exhibition of new products.
- Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems (YCAS) is the main sponsor of this new event, to be held at Le Diplomate Audio Visual, 5588 Blvd Rossignols, in Laval, Quebec. YCAS products to be exhibited during the two-day event include the new Yamaha QL digital console line, CL console, NEXO PS speakers, and Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) products.
- On a mobile stage, a NEXO STM line array will be used for live events, and on 'the Patio' CIS products will be used in a real-world setting. Classes on QL and Dante network will also be offered.
- Exhibition dates and times are:
- Tuesday, May 13, 2014
- 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 14, 2014
- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- For more information on POD 2014 visit, http://diplomate.com/pod2014/en.html.
- The event is free but registration is necessary. To register,
- visit https://www.qvc.qc.ca/Inscript/Publique/QVC2101A.aspx?m=2&a=.