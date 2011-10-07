MAP Introduces Hardwired Rackmount UPS

Fairfield, NJ--Middle Atlantic Products has added a hardwired rackmount UPS to its family of UPS systems that provides a code-compliant, cost-effective solution for seamlessly distributing battery backup power both inside and outside the rack, according to the company.
- Offering hardwired input and output connections, the new UPS minimizes the chance of inadvertent or malicious disconnection, making it ideal for critical applications subject to high security, those utilizing point-of-service devices like cash registers, or any environment where uptime is critical.
- The new hardwired UPS also provides a code compliant solution for extending UPS backed power outside the rack, and allows an installer to securely terminate remote hardwired branch circuits directly to the UPS without requiring a transition box, saving time and money on the purchase and installation of extra materials. This feature is ideal when maintaining power to remote projectors, protecting the device and bulb from damage due to power outages.
- Hardwired UPS models include those that provide hardwired input and hardwired output connections, as well as models that provide corded input and hardwired output connections. All new hardwired UPS systems feature additional local output receptacles.
- Middle Atlantic supports the UPS line with a 3-year warranty program.