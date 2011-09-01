Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center Upgrades Technology

- Situated on 60 acres in the heart of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center is an impressive venue whose immense 11-building complex includes three arenas, seven exposition halls, and a banquet hall, all designed by Bala Cynwyd, PA-based Converse Winkler Architecture. With nearly one million square feet of indoor floor space, the flexibility of the complex allows it to host a wide range of premier events. In addition to accommodating its namesake Pennsylvania Farm Show, the venue serves as host to more than 200 exhibits and trade shows, numerous meetings and conferences, proms and graduation ceremonies, concerts, sporting events and rodeos, even monster trucks.
- With space for up to 5,000 large animals and 10,000 or more visitors at any given time, a powerful, high-quality sound system is a necessity for the complex. Incorporated into the venue is a top-of-the-line audio system featuring nearly 800 Community loudspeakers strategically installed throughout the facility.
- "Because the complex hosts such a varied range of events, the sound system needed to be versatile enough to deliver both high intelligibility and good music reproduction," explains Saben Shawhan of Metropolitan Acoustics, LLC who served as the project consultant for the audio design and installation. Clair Brothers Audio Systems was the installation contractor, with Bob Bickelman as Project Manager. "In many of the locations we also needed a system that could stand up to the extreme conditions that accompany some of the Farm Show events," Shawhan adds. "The loudspeakers are exposed to high levels of dirt, dust and moisture, and if that's not enough, they will routinely get washed down with a power washer."
- More than 200 Community R-Series All-Weather loudspeakers are installed throughout the facility, including 185 R.5-99TZ and 38 R1-66Z systems in the exhibit halls and equestrian center. "The R-Series loudspeakers are ideally suited for this application," says Shawhan. "They deliver impeccable intelligibility and exceptional durability."
- Community's CLOUD Series ceiling mount loudspeakers also play a major role in areas where exposure to the elements isn't a primary concern, with more than 100 CLOUD6 and over 150 CLOUD4 systems installed in several locations. A wide selection of other Community loudspeakers have been deployed throughout the facility, including several iBOX systems within the Sale Arena, 64 Solutions SLS and SBS models in the Large Arena and over 100 I/O and CPL loudspeakers covering lobbies and passageways. Lab Gruppen amplification powers virtually all of the loudspeakers, with DSP handled by Peavey MediaMatrix systems.
- "Community offers a very broad range of products, which enabled us to address all of the complex's loudspeaker requirements," says Shawhan.