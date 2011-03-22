Symetrix Launches Jupiter App Finder

Seattle, WA--Symetrix has released the new Jupiter App Finder utility on Symetrix.co to address the growing number of apps in the Symetrix library. Over sixty apps are currently available.
- The Jupiter App Finder.
- With the App Finder, users can approach the Jupiter's app library from two directions; either by the intended market/system type for the app, or by a specific feature in an app.
- "The Jupiter App Finder was inspired by many eCommerce sites on which you can stack filters in a product category to narrow the list of products to those with the specific features you're after," said Trent Wagner, senior product manager at Symetrix. "For example, you can see all apps we thought were best suited for Sound Reinforcement. Or, you can just look at the apps that have Feedback Fighters if that's a feature you can't live without. Going further, you can stack filters to see only apps that have, say, Feedback Fighters and two-way Crossovers on the backend. The possibilities and permutations are endless."
- But the intelligent filtering is only the beginning. Users can compare up to four apps side-by-side, with the option to hide similarities among the apps under comparison to zero in on their differences. In both the full list view and the comparison view, users can click on a thumbnail of an app's main screen to view an intuitive block diagram (signal flow) for the app.
- "The Jupiter App Finder has turned out be a great asset not only for our customers," said Wagner, "but for us to use at Symetrix as well. When a customer calls in for more information on Jupiter, it's really quick and easy for our support staff to get a feel for what the customer wants, and then quickly narrow down some apps to suggest."