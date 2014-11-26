X2O Media Sessions at the Next|Video Conference

- X2O Media announced that company President David Wilkins will present two sessions in the Next|Video Conference @ Government Video (GV) Expo in December at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
- Wilkins' first presentation titled "Creating the Collaborative Environments of the Future" will be held Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. and will explore how innovations in visual communication networks are creating collaborative experiences that increase virtual communication and collapse geographic limitations allowing attendees anywhere in the world to exchange ideas and interact with the familiarity of an in-person meeting. Wilkins will also offer insight on best practices to promote engaging and productive virtual meetings and what to look for in a software solution to enable advanced levels of visual communications and collaboration.
- On Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., Wilkins will direct his attention to enterprise and employee communications in a session titled, "Reaching Employees on Any Device: How to Implement a Multiscreen Digital Signage Strategy." This session will examine the importance of mobile device integration in an enterprise's multiscreen visual communications network as well as how to create real-time channels that deliver messaging to staff members via desktops, interactive kiosks, and mobile devices.
- "Today's forward-thinking visual communications platforms are making online collaboration a much more engaging and productive experience," said Wilkins. "However, with this evolving technology comes the challenge of discerning what is the best strategy to adopt in order to better inform and engage employees whether at their workstations or on the go."
