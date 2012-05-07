Line 6 Ships XD-V55 Wireless Mics

Calabasas, CA--Line 6, Inc. has shipped its new XD-V55 digital wireless handheld, lavalier, and headset microphone systems.
- With 24-bit, 10Hz–20kHz, compander-free performance, XD-V55 series digital wireless systems provide full-range audio clarity and license-free operation worldwide.
- Designed for professional vocalists and active performers, the new XD-V55 line includes handheld, lavalier, and headset digital wireless systems. The family offers 24-bit sound in a desktop or rack mountable format.
- “For performers who want wired mic audio performance and wireless freedom, the combination of Line 6 modeling and our class-leading digital wireless platform makes the latest XD-V systems the only choice,” said Steve Devino, live sound product manager at Line 6. “Proven on countless stages and tours worldwide, fourth-generation Line 6 digital wireless technology ensures the best possible performance experience with crystal-clear audio, rock-solid reliability and simple, license-free operation – worldwide.”
- Ensuring faithful reproduction and stunning full-range audio clarity, XD-V55 systems all feature 10Hz - 20kHz frequency response and wide dynamic range (up to >117 dB). Unlike analog wireless technology, Line 6 digital wireless technology does not use companders or compress the audio signal in any way, and audio quality does not degrade with distance, inspiring vocalists to perform with confidence. XD-V55 systems operate in the 2.4GHz band, which is free from interference due to TV broadcast, public safety announcements, cell phone towers and other transmitting devices. Encoded DCL (Digital Channel Lock) technology prevents reception of any audio interference from other 2.4 GHz devices.
- For active spoken-word performers, instrumentalists or singers who require a hands-free solution, XD-V55 bodypack based systems offer selectable EQ filter models, tailored for a wide range of vocal and instrumental applications.
- XD-V55 series digital wireless systems are easy to operate: simply choose a channel on the transmitter and receiver and they lock together automatically.