Martin Audio Sounding Out Strategic Options

LOUD Technologies Inc. has appointed Lincoln International to conduct a strategic review of its UK-based division, Martin Audio, with a view to finding private equity backing to support Martin Audio into the next phase of its development plan.

In sourcing the right investment partner, and forging a more independent path, it will further assist in the realization of the growth strategy and objectives of the business.

Following the introduction of its MLA system in 2010, sales at the UK designer and manufacturer of professional loudspeaker systems have grown over 40 percent in the past 12 months, driven by growing demand for its products in new markets — particularly in the Asia Pacific region — despite the current global economic position.

Martin Audio is a British company with over 90 percent of sales exported to China, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Martin Audio’s MLA loudspeaker systems have been used at events such as Glastonbury Abbey with Kathryn Jenkins, HMV Hammersmith Apollo with Chris Rea, Royal Albert Hall and The Tokyo Dome.