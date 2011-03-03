Analog Way at NAB 2011

- Analog Way’s latest products and solutions will be on display in booth #SL1511, during NAB 2011 from April 11 to 14th, in Las Vegas, NV.
- On hand at NAB will be:
- Eikos: Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer, Matrix Scaler, Seamless Switcher with 4 Scalers
- Awarded "Most InAVative Commercial Video Processing or Distribution Product" at ISE 2011
- Eikos (Ref. EKS500) is a Multi Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher offering up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. Eikos offers 3 operating modes: Multi Layer Mixer, 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix and QuadraVision modes. In Multi Layer Mixer mode, Eikos can display up to 6 layers: 3 Live Sources, 1 Frame and 2 Logos. Up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a live background, or 3 PIPs on a still background. Live layers can be customized by the user. New effects are also available and can be combined during transitions. Eikos offers a classic preview as well as a Still Mosaic Full Preview function.
- Eikos also offers a 12 x 2 scaled native matrix with true seamless switching. In this mode, up to 2 PIPs can be added on a still background and a mirror function is available. In QuadraVision mode, Eikos allows the display of 4 computer or video sources on the main output. A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD SDI. Eikos also comes in a Light Edition, Eikos LE (Ref. EKS400).
- Smart MatriX: High End Scaled Matrix
- Smart MatriX (Ref. SMX200) is a powerful Scaled Matrix with Native Hi-Resolution Output equipped with 4 Scalers. It offers up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. With state of the art 100% digital processing, Smart MatriX outputs Digital and Analog Signals in DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HDTV to Computer 2K. Smart MatriX offers a 12 x 2 Scaled Native Matrix mode with true seamless switching. In addition, Smart MatriX offers PIP features: up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a still background on each output, or 1 PIP on a still background still giving access to seamless effects during transitions. A PIP layer can also be used as a title effect over a live background. PIPs can be customized by the user with various attributes and a mirror function is available.
- A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD SDI. Smart MatriX also comes in a Light Edition, Smart MatriX LE (Ref. SMX100).
- Pulse: Multi Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer Seamless Switcher with 2 Scalers
- Pulse (Ref. PLS300) is a Multi Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher with Full High Resolution Digital processing. This high grade and easy-to-use solution is particularly adapted to large screen projections, conference rooms and Houses Of Worship. Pulse offers 10 direct inputs including 2 fitted with digital DVI and 2 fitted with SDI. In Mixer mode, Pulse can display 2 Live Sources. Live layers can be customized with various attributes (borders, movements, zoom, cut, fade, wipe or slide). Pulse offers many Live effects including Keying and PIP animation. Integrated Audio Stereo switcher features 8 inputs (6 analog and 2 from embedded SDI) and 1 output.
- Broad Scan HD: Very High Resolution to Video and HDTV Scan Converter with Genlock
- and Embedded Audio
- Fitted with Digital DVI and Analog RGB inputs, the Broad Scan HD (ref. BHD930-DG) converts Workstation, PC or Mac graphic images up to 1600x1200@60Hz (1920x1200 RB) into NTSC / PAL videoor HDTV formats. Each computer input has its own monitor loop through for the connection of a control display. Output signal can be both analog and digital thus Broad Scan HD can provide full digital processing path from the input to the output. The Broad Scan HD features powerful broadcast Genlocks. Genlocks inputs are fitted with a loop through output allowing chaining devices. The Broad Scan HD includes computer input format memory: up to 16 user presets can be stored in the machines corresponding to 16 different input formats. Broad Scan HD offers 8 presets memories.
- NEW! Axion2: High End Remote Controller Axion2 (Ref. ARC200) is a powerful Remote Controller with completely redesigned architecture to better fill the needs of live applications. Axion2 is compatible with Analog Way's new generation of Seamless Switchers. The machines can be controlled either as stand-alone processors or in combination, including Soft Edge Blending configurations. Axion2 can control up to 6 independent screen configurations in different locations (single display or multiple projectors in Soft Edge Blended mode) and store up to 90 presets per screen configuration. Thanks to the new Sequences mode, series of presets can be created into up to 9 sequences.
- RK-300: Remote Control Keypad
- RK-300 (Ref. RK-300) is an intuitive user-friendly Remote Control Keypad designed to control Analog Way's new wide range of multi-scaler Seamless Switchers: Eikos, Eikos LE, OPS300, OPS200, Smart MatriX, Smart MatriX LE, Smart Edge, Smart Quad, Pulse, Pulse LE, SmartVu and SmartVu LE. The Remote Console allows full control of menu and settings of the switchers and direct access to PIPs, logos, frames and sources selection. Layers properties can be defined by the user and stored in the console's memory. A mini joystick allows easy control of the displayed elements. RK-300 is fitted with an Ethernet LAN RJ45 connector for easy connection and utilization.
For information:
www.analogway.com