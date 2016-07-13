WorldStage Expands LED Display Capabilities With New Hires

Stewart Douglas

WorldStage, Inc. has expanded its LED department with two new hires and an internal promotion. Josh Perlman, Senior Project Manager at WorldStage, has been named Director of LED Services and Wayne Romanowski and Stewart Douglas have joined as Senior LED Technicians in New York and California, respectively.

The LED department was launched to support the extensive investment WorldStage has made in LED display technology, complementing the company's projection technology prowess. The company has grown its inventory in the last 18 months and now has thousands of LED tiles, ranging from 3mm to 18mm, represented by multiple products. New products include the ROE Hybrid 18 dual-resolution display.

"LED technology is specialized to some extent and to insure clients are optimizing LED's capability, we wanted a dedicated team managing it from sales to on-site," says Josh Perlman. "WorldStage has always been a leader in quality solutions and our LED offerings can be no different.

In assuming the role of Director of LED Services, Perlman will provide dedicated LED sales support for the WorldStage team and oversee LED operations. He will continue to work directly with clients as well, carrying on in his role as Senior Project Manager.

The WorldStage LED department has grown rapidly and, with the addition of Romanowski and Douglas, gains some true industry veterans. "Wayne and Stewart together have almost 50 years of production experience," Perlman notes.

Wayne Romanowski

Starting in the industry at 17 years old as an ENG cameraman with a Sony Betacam poised on his shoulder, Romanowski comes to WorldStage with a depth of experience across a broad variety of disciplines. He has served as video director, lighting designer, technical director and production manager on feature film, TV, trade shows, theatre, live events and permanent installations. He has been at the forefront of LED display industry since 2004 with full time positions at MainLight and XL Video as well as an extensive freelance resume. Romanowski's LED experience includes six years on the Auto Show circuit, MTV Music Awards, Kevin Hart's "What Next?", and numerous corporate events for clients such as Pfizer, Cisco and Microsoft. He has also worked on concert touring and one offs with a number of top musical acts including Beck, Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato, Deadmau5 and Barry Manilow.

Stewart Douglas will enhance the LED support offered by WorldStage's California office. He was previously Tech Support and Service Manager at Lighthouse Jumbovision in Irvine, California. Educated at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, Douglas was a Studio Engineer at Blitz Communications in London and Technical Support Manager for Lighthouse Technologies Ltd. in London from 2006 to 2013.