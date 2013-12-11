OCA Alliance Expands, Adding Focusrite, RCF

- The Open Control Architecture (OCA) Alliance, the industry collective developing a standardized media networking system control architecture for professional applications, has added Focusrite and RCF Corp. to its fast growing roster of members.
- The organization also has completed and released OCA version 1.2 of its base specification, and forwarded it to the Audio Engineering Society (AES) for review as part of the X210 standardization of OCA. OCA Version 1.2 continues the development roadmap and schedule. It enhances OCA’s ability to work with different media transport technologies, and incorporates significant feedback from early adopters.
- “We are very excited to announce the issuance of Version 1.2 of the specification and to welcome our new members to the OCA Alliance,” said Morten Lave, OCA Alliance vice chairman and CEO/managing director of TC Applied Technologies Ltd. “2013 has been a very active and productive year for OCA. These new partners will add to our efforts to bring an open control architecture to the industry.”
- "Adding OCA to Focusrite products will allow our customers to create scalable, flexible digital audio networks with the freedom to select products from many manufacturers, knowing they all share a common control protocol. In addition this demonstrates Focusrite's desire for interoperability within the audio marketplace to give our customers the best possible solutions," said Will Hoult, product manager, RedNet.