Broadcast Pix Debuts Multi-Lingual Support at BroadcastAsia 2012

- Broadcast Pix has announced Multi-Lingual Fluent-View, a local language user interface for Granite and Mica Video Control Centers. Live video producers can select a language from a drop down menu, and all controls are translated to that language. Unicode support was also announced, enabling file-names and other data to be viewed in character-based languages like Chinese. The company will demonstrate its new Multi-Lingual Fluent-View at BroadcastAsia 2012, June 19-22 at the Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre.
- Multi-Lingual Fluent-View provides support for English, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, and other languages, and enables users to add languages. All production controls are displayed in the selected language, including the entire Fluent-View “top page” layout, menus, messages, file names, source names, and Fluent Macro names. Broadcast Pix Translation Assistant software, included with Granite and Mica systems, allows users to add other languages or dialects.
- “Broadcast Pix systems are used in more than 100 countries, and now Multi-Lingual Fluent-View allows customers who do not speak English to switch with confidence,” said Ken Swanton, Broadcast Pix CEO.
- Multi-Lingual Fluent-View can be used on a touch-screen monitor to control the capabilities of the Broadcast Pix system, including its switcher, clip store, CG, Fluent Macros, and remote control of robotic cameras, recorders, streamers, and servers.
- A Beta version of Multi-Lingual Fluent-View is available as a free download now, and will be included in the final release of Video Control Center 3.1 software in July.
- For more information: www.broadcastpix.com
Topics