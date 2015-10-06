Who’s Who of Consulting 2015

Acentech

Locations: Cambridge, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Los Angeles, CA

Overview: The direct descendent of acoustics and audiovisual pioneers Bolt Beranek and Newman (BBN), and thereby one of the oldest and largest organizations of its type, Acentech is a multi-disciplinary acoustics, audiovisual, and vibration consulting firm. Acentech serves as a resource to institutions, engineers, architects, planners, and designers worldwide. Acentech’s multi-disciplinary team brings extensive experience to critical areas of design, including architectural acoustics, mechanical systems noise and vibration control, environmental noise, audiovisual and multimedia systems, and wired and wireless voice and data networking.

Idibri provided design scope for the audio systems, video displays and scoreboards, production control, broadcast cabling infrastructure and acoustics at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium.Acoustic Distinctions

Locations: New Rochelle, NY; New York, NY; Lancaster, PA

Overview: Utilizing an integrated design mindset, Acoustic Distinctions’ team of 20 experts collaborates with various design disciplines to foster a strong collective understanding of how design choices affect project outcomes and support the end-user experience. The firm provides acoustics and AV systems design for spaces serving performing arts, broadcast, corporate, education, museum, government, mixeduse, and worship projects.

Acoustics By Design

Locations: Grand Rapids, MI; Portland, OR

Overview: Acoustics By Design provides acoustics, audio, video, specialty lighting, and technical systems design services to architects, engineers, facility directors, municipalities, and building owners. ABD performs consulting services only, and does not manufacture, sell, or install any products. The firm’s team includes acoustical consultants, acoustical engineers, noise consultants, and vibration consultants, along with an integrated team of audiovisual consultants that designs audio, video, theatrical lighting, and technical systems and integrates them with the native acoustical environment.

Acumen Engineering

Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada

Overview: Established in 1976, Acumen Engineering integrates best-of-breed expertise in electrical, communications, security, and audiovisual engineering under one roof. Its multidisciplinary team of experts works with local, Canadian, North American, and overseas clients in the public, commercial, corporate, education, healthcare, corrections, hospitality and tourism, government, worship, and transportation sectors.

Akustiks

Location: South Norwalk, CT

Overview: Akustiks designs concert, drama, and multi-use and entertainment performance and rehearsal spaces for institutional, educational, and professional organizations. The partners’ collaborative approach combines decades of knowledge with a sensitive combination of clarity and candor. The entire Akustiks team is dedicated to creating performance spaces worldwide that are wonderfully tuned instruments for listening to orchestral, operatic, and theatrical performances that both dazzle and delight.

ARUP

Locations: New York, NY; Boston, MA; several others in the U.S. and internationally

Overview: ARUP is an independent firm of designers, planners, engineers, consultants, and technical specialists offering a broad range of professional services working globally. Markets include arts and culture, aviation, commercial, education, government, healthcare, retail, and energy.

The Audio Bug

Location: Hollywood, FL

Overview: The Audio Bug’s specialty areas include community noise nuisance issues, environmental noise management, architectural noise and vibration transmission, architectural acoustics measurements and documentation, professional sound system design and specifications, speech intelligibility (STI-PA) testing, radio frequency analysis and coordination, electro-acoustic product analysis, technical training, and expert testimony.

Audio Envelope

Location: Atlanta, GA

Overview: Audio Envelope specializes in videoconference and corporate/institutional AV presentation system design. The company produces very detailed construction documents and conducts very rigorous contraction administration, testing, and commissioning. It also performs triage on poorly performing systems and has a successful record of turning unhappy end users into satisfied clients with its experience and troubleshooting skills.

Auerbach Pollock Friedlander were the consultants for the Huntington Library, Steven S. Koblik Education and Visitor Center project in San Marino, CA.Auerbach Pollock Friedlander

Locations: San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; Minneapolis, MN

Overview: Founded by S. Leonard Auerbach in 1972, Auerbach Pollock Friedlander is a globally recognized design firm. The firm provides comprehensive audio-video systems design and theatre consulting services. Experienced in both engineering and operations of theater audio-video, broadcast, recording and broadcast systems for live events, this team of experienced consultants uses a holistic design approach.

AVANT ACOUSTICS

Locations: Lenexa, KS

Overview: Established in 1964, AVANT ACOUSTICS (formerly Coffeen Fricke & Associates) has cultivated a reputation in acoustics and audiovisual communication systems. With a highly skilled innovative team of creative professionals, it is able to quickly assess the needs of a project and recommend efficient solutions for acoustics and audiovisual technology.

BackStage

Location: Commerce Township, MI

Overview: BackStage is a team of audio, video, and lighting designers providing design and project management for audiovisual systems, acoustics, theater systems, and ELV technology infrastructure. It offers design support for IT infrastructure, security, surveillance, theatrical/ performance lighting, and kinetic lighting systems. It provides these services to architects, owners, designers, and institutions around the world. The team is passionate about developing compelling technology solutions that help people engage, share, and experience, and has a commitment to innovation, aesthetics, and customer satisfaction.

Base4 Technology

Locations: Miami, FL

Overview: Base4 creates technology in harmony with architecture to turn spaces into places where people live, work, and play. Specializing in audio, video, network and security design consulting, Base4 puts client vision and objectives in the driver’s seat to create collaboration, branding, and experience. The firm works with architects, owners, and technologists in hospitality, house of worship, entertainment, higher education, courtroom, civic, auditorium, sports, corporate, medical, and military facilities.

BrightTree Studio provides a full experience with traditional AV design phases and added services for any project, as shown here at the Alcoa Innovation Center, a multimedia corporate customer showroom.BrightTree Studios

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Overview: BrightTree Studios is the full-service technology consulting and design wing of Synergy Media Group. It partners with architects and end users to design environments used to inspire individuals to collaborate, interact, learn, create, and work. By utilizing its parent company to mock up bleeding edge technologies in house, it is able to provide its clients with a more profound experience and ease the worry of having systems installed onsite without knowing how they will truly function.

Cavanaugh Tocci Associates

Location: Sudbury, MA

Overview: Cavanaugh Tocci Associates provides consulting services in audiovisual system design, theater planning and systems design, and acoustics for a wide variety of building types and clients. Several recent projects have included large-format, interactive video elements. Specialties include briefing centers, performing arts facilities, higher education classrooms, corporate presentation spaces, athletic facilities, and houses of worship.

Cerami & Associates

Locations: New York, NY; Washington, DC; Philadelphia, PA; Chicago, IL

Overview: Cerami is a multi-disciplinary acoustics and technology consulting firm rooted in a 50-year history of being passionately responsible about its people, clients, and projects. With a focus on audiovisual, unified communications, acoustics, IT, and security, Cerami is a learning organization that is focused on being experts in the field, understanding its clients’ needs and goals, as well as staying current on the latest technologies to develop practical, buildable solutions for its clients.

Charles M. Salter Associates consults in acoustics and designs audiovisual, telecommunications, and security systems for buildings, like at the Umpqua Bank SF Flagship Store.Charles M. Salter Associates

Locations: San Francisco, CA; San Jose, CA

Overview: Charles M. Salter Associates consults in acoustics and designs audiovisual, telecommunications, and security systems for buildings. Founded in 1975, it is involved in more than 900 projects per year worldwide. Its team of more than 50 is comprised of professional engineers, LEED accredited professionals, InfoComm Certified Technology Specialists (CTS), registered communications distribution designers, fellows of the Audio Engineering Society, fellows of the Acoustical Society of America, and a Ph.D., as well as individuals with interdisciplinary and advanced degrees in architecture, music, and linguistics.

CMS Audiovisual

Locations: Melville, NY; San Francisco, CA; London, England

Overview: Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, CMS provides acoustics, AV construction, design, and fit-out packages, enterprise AV, proof of concept studies, AV space planning and technology roadmapping, systems commissioning and training, system and design evaluations, and project management. The firm works globally in a variety of applications, including corporate, theater, education, museum, houses of worship, and many more venues.

Coherent Design

Locations: Las Vegas, NV; Hong Kong, China

Overview: Coherent Design is an independent consultancy providing design, counsel, and project management for audiovisual systems, acoustics, theater systems, and ELV technology infrastructure for clients that require state-of-the-art systems. It offers design support for IT infrastructure, security, surveillance, theatrical/performance lighting, and 3D projection mapping. The firm is privately owned and managed by its partners who have a strong belief that principal involvement in each project is crucial to successful implementation, and sustainable design is of utmost importance.

Convergent Technologies Design Group

Locations: Baltimore, MD; Tempe, AZ

Overview: Convergent Technologies Design Group specializes in technology design and master planning solutions in educational, commercial, municipal, artistic, and media institutions. Comprehensive system design services combine multimedia, audiovisual, telecommunications, and security systems for effective technology design of single-building and campus projects. With nearly 14 years of experience across over 400 successful projects in a wide variety of fields, Convergent Technologies Design Group delivers technologically sophisticated systems that are designed for easy operation and customized to fit the unique needs of each client. Convergent Technologies addresses the needs of every situation from design, architecture, capability, and function.

The Life Austin Amphitheatre is a multi-purpose venue in Austin, TX designed by Idibri.Dickensheets Design Associates

Locations: Austin, TX

Overview: Dickensheets Design offers AV and IT systems design, architectural acoustics consulting and design, and noise and vibration consulting and design. It has completed thousands of projects throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East for houses of worship, secondary and higher education, performing arts centers, recording/radio/TV studios, industrial plants, athletic and entertainment venues, hospitals, and restaurants.

Electro Media Design Group

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Specialties: As independent audiovisual consultants, Electro Media Design Group specializes in comprehensive presentation technologies, acoustics and noise/vibration control, and audiovisual systems design. It provides innovative and practical experience in design, procurement, and operations management.

Elert & Associates Technology Consultants

Location: Stillwater, MN

Overview: Elert & Associates is a professional technology consulting firm serving clients with public and private sector projects, as well as architects and design professionals. The firm is comprised of several multi-disciplinary teams and individuals with “drill-down” depth and experience in acoustics, video, multimedia, security, data, voice, and telephone systems.

Eleven Tech Group

Location: Woodland Park, CO

Overview: Eleven Tech group provides audiovisual and acoustical consulting services to performing arts, corporate, education, hospitality, house of worship, and industrial and manufacturing market segments. Specializing in audio system design for presentation and audio conferencing, video presentation and video conferencing, digital signage, mass notification paging, corporate/performing arts lighting design, audio DSP design services, audio/video conferencing system tuning and optimization.

Engineering Harmonics Inc.

Locations: Toronto, Ottawa, ON, Canada; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Calgary, AB, Canada

Overview: Engineering Harmonics (EH) provides independent technology consulting services in audiovisual, sound, broadcast, digital signage, and control system software programming. Experience spans higher education, medical, communication, collaboration, sports, performing arts, and assembly facilities with more than 1,200 projects spanning 10 provinces, 15 states, and 12 countries.

GM Engineering

Locations: Sacramento, CA

Overview: GM Engineering has been providing services in audiovisual and communications system design and engineering since 1999. The firm specializes in boardrooms, audio and video teleconferencing, command and control centers, house of worship, AV presentation, telemedicine and distance learning, sound reinforcement and public address, auditorium AV systems, interactive displays, and more.

Greenbusch Group

Locations: Seattle, WA; Franklin, OH

Overview: The Greenbusch Group is a multi-disciplinary firm established to serve the expanding need for technical expertise in acoustical and vibration consulting, mechanical engineering, audio/video technology consulting, vertical transportation design, and commissioning services.

Heilman Consulting

Locations: Topeka, KS

Overview: 45 years of AV design and installation gives Heilman Consulting an edge to evaluate products best suited for the client with focus on installation cost savings. The AV designs can make a complex system easy for the user to navigate. Also, an eye on return on the investment is important. The firm creates system designs with an open architecture for future changes or expansion.

Henderson Engineers

Locations: Lenexa, KS; several other U.S. locations

Overview: Founded in 1970, Henderson Engineers is a comprehensive engineering design firm offering core mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, as well as fire protection, architectural lighting, technology, commissioning, and sustainable consulting services. With 10 locations nationwide and more than 500 employees, HEI offers clients large-firm resources coupled with the specialized experience and responsiveness of a small firm. In addition to its core services, HEI offers four specialty divisions that include fire dynamics for licensed fire alarm, sprinkler design, and code consulting; impact illumination, for architectural lighting design; and collective tech for network infrastructure, security planning, AV, acoustics, and communications cabling design.

Hewshott International

Locations: New York, NY; London, U.K.; Singapore; Hong Kong, China; Bangalore, India; Perth, Australia

Overview: A global independent consultancy specializing in IT, AV, acoustics, audio systems, digital signage, and display solutions, Hewshott’s services also include specialist project management and high-level strategic planning. Its solutions start with very close engagement with its clients, seeking their goals and needs. This results in a solution that is individually designed and customized to meet the precise needs of each client. One of Hewshott’s key strengths is its global reach: the company draws on its skills and experience from around the world on a broad range of projects and a diversity of clients.

Idibri

Locations: Dallas, TX; San Diego, CA; Coventry, England

Overview: Known until recently as Acoustic Dimensions, Idibri is a firm of technology designers, theater consultants, and acousticians specializing in arts, entertainment, sports, worship, corporate, and education projects. Its interdisciplinary team of specialists handle acoustics, audio, video, data/IT, theater design, lighting, theater equipment, and security. For clients in need of accelerated delivery, the firm offers rapid-prototyping of auditorium designs and acoustics/technology solutions.

Jaffe Holden

Locations: Norwalk, CT; Houston, TX

Overview: Founded in 1968, Jaffe Holden is a full-service acoustic, audio/video, and IT infrastructure consulting firm with expertise in acoustics, touring sound operations, music performance, theater operations, mechanical and electrical engineering, and information technologies. It serves facilities of many types, including performing arts, universities and secondary schools, museums, historic renovations, healthcare, house of worship, commercial, residential, and government buildings. Services include environmental noise measurement and analysis, architectural room acoustics, building sound isolation, noise control and vibration isolation, mechanical system noise control, sound reinforcement, sound/communication systems, and audiovisual systems.

JBA Consulting Engineers

Locations: Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; other U.S. and international offices

Overview: Markets include aviation, convention centers, commercial, education, gaming, entertainment, healthcare, historical, hospitality, museums, restaurants, retail, sports complexes, transportation, and tribal development.

K2 Audio

Locations: Boulder, CO; Washington, DC; Ridgewood, NJ

Overview: For the past 10 years, K2 has provided audio/video and acoustics design services to clients both nationally and internationally. In addition to working in traditional markets, K2’s expertise in AV networking, digital signal processing, and programming, has led to many opportunities for collaboration with manufacturers, systems integrators, and other AV consultants. This includes the creation of custom user interfaces, and providing custom programming or scripts to enable advanced monitoring and control, and to interface devices with disparate communication protocols.

Kirkegaard Associates

Locations: Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; St. Louis, MO

Overview: Kirkegaard Associates provides consulting services in architectural acoustics, mechanical noise and vibration control, sound isolation, and audio/video systems design. With more than 2,700 projects in 24 countries since its establishment in 1976, the firm’s expertise includes performing arts centers, theaters, educational facilities, concert halls, amphitheaters, opera houses, conservatories of music and art, museums, religious buildings, recording and broadcast studios, corporate offices, convention and conferencing centers, and hospitality.

KLH Engineers

Locations: Fort Thomas, KY; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; New York, NY; other U.S. locations

Overview: KLH Engineers, a consulting engineering firm, offers mechanical, electrical, plumbing, communication and information technology, lighting design services, commissioning, and energy solutions. KLH has completed more than 14,000 projects for retail, educational, healthcare, civic, and commercial facilities.

Labrador Technology

Location: New York, NY

Overview: Labrador’s IT strategy consulting, technical design services, and technology program management help solve the business, facility, and technology needs of sophisticated, enterprise, and mid-size organizations in the U.S. and around the world. Labrador has deep experience in the sectors of financial services, retail, media, legal, education, and healthcare.

Lab Tech Systems

Location: Olney, MD

Overview: LTS has focused for more than 20 years on video and audio facilities and systems with an emphasis on, but not limited to, professional production users. Specializing in audio, acoustics, technical systems, engineering management, and more, Lab Tech Systems’ overall expertise in many types of technical systems makes LTS a valuable resource for commercial and residential projects requiring an engineering consultant.

Lipp AV Design

Location: Buffalo Grove, IL

Overview: Lipp AV Design is a small sound and AV consulting company specializing in theatrical and performance audio systems, with expansion into commercial AV.

Marsh PMK International

Location: Dallas, TX

Overview: Marsh/PMK International (previously Pelton Marsh Kinsella, or PMK) is an independent acoustical and AV consulting firm. Clients include architects, A/E and E/A firms, developers, building owners, and facility managers. Since the mid-1980s, the firm has created designs for many building types, including hotels/resorts, convention and conference centers, high-rise condominiums and office buildings, corporate training facilities, K-12 schools, academic buildings for colleges and universities, professional and collegiate sports facilities, hospitals, justice facilities, worship centers, performing arts centers, museums and visitor centers, retail complexes, and amusement parks and themed attractions.

McSquared System Design Group Inc

Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada

Overview: McSquared System Design Group, Inc. is an independent design consulting firm providing audio/visual system design services throughout the world since 1996. The company is focused on designing the most effective technical solutions for the users’ needs and then successfully integrating that solution into the architectural environment. McSquared also has an extensive background working on large-scale post-corporate, secondary, medical care and medical education/simulation type facility projects, permitting it to understand the importance of working with the user groups and the project stakeholders to determine and validate the specific functional, performance, and operational requirements.

Metropolitan Acoustics

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Overview: Metropolitan Acoustics is an acoustical and audiovisual consulting firm providing services in architectural acoustics, noise control, and sound and AV system design. Founded in 1990 by the present owner, Felicia Doggett, Metropolitan Acoustics is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) in the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealths of Pennsylvania and Virginia, the States of New Jersey and Delaware, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Typical clients include architectural firms, engineering firms, developers, and builders. The firm also works directly for private companies as well as educational institutions and places of worship.

Mulvey & Banani International

Locations: Toronto, ON, Canada; Calgary, AB, Canada; Montreal, QB, Canada; Ottawa, ON, Canada

Overview: Mulvey & Banani International of Toronto was founded in 1981 through an amalgamation of two longstanding predecessor firms established in 1955 and 1964, respectively. Its scope of services includes electrical engineering, critical power, IT/communications, life safety, electronic security, architectural lighting, audiovisual, and sustainable design. Engineering for the new era of intelligent buildings with converged building systems, Mulvey & Banani’s AV systems design and commissioning division specializes in conference facilities, public address, multimedia, teleconference, stadium systems, sound reinforcement, mass notification systems, lecture theaters, and houses of worship.

Nautilus Entertainment Design

Locations: San Diego, CA

Overview: Nautilus Entertainment Design (NED) are theater consultants, lighting, and AV designers and project managers for a wide variety of entertainment, hospitality, and military projects worldwide. Founded by Emmy award-winning lighting designer Jim Tetlow, NED provides innovative design solutions for live entertainment, television, and special event lighting, as well as technical facility design for permanent installations. Former and current projects include television studios, hotel interiors and exteriors, cruise ships, and themed attractions throughout the world.

Newcomb & Boyd

Location: Atlanta, GA

Overview: Newcomb & Boyd is a multidiscipline consulting and engineering firm providing innovative solutions for facility design, construction, and maintenance. The firm is comprised of the Consulting Engineering Group, the Commissioning Group, the Special Technologies Group, and the Lighting Design Group. These groups offer clients a single source for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, energy management, building automation, commissioning and retro commissioning, systems training, acoustics, audiovisual, communications, theatrical systems, security, and lighting needs.

PlanNet

Location: Southern California

Overview: PlanNet is an independent professional services firm that provides objective advisory, design, project management, and construction services supporting critical IT Infrastructure.

Professional Engineering Consultants

Location: Wichita, KS

Overview: PEC is a trusted engineering firm with a half-century of design expertise, including more than a decade of experience in designing audiovisual systems. It provides audiovisual consulting services for K-12, higher education, houses of worship, business/conference rooms, municipal boardrooms, and courtrooms.

PTS Consulting Group

Locations: New York, NY; several U.S. and international locations

Overview: PTS is an IT consulting and project management company that provides professional services, managed services, and resourcing solutions. Since 1983, PTS has successfully delivered high-value, vendor-independent solutions to its clients’ needs in over 80 countries and in some of the most demanding environments. We are not a body shop but instead provide business solutions delivered by a technically proficient and highly motivated team.

Riedel Audio & Acoustics

Location: Brightwaters, NY

Overview: For the past 30 years, Richard Riedel has designed audiovisual systems for corporate conference rooms, educational performance spaces, houses of worship, and large-scale sports venues. Riedel has designed and project managed systems for Aqueduct Raceway, Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium, and Madison Square Garden.

RJC Designs

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Overview: RJC Designs is an audiovisual, security, acoustics, planning, and communications design and consulting firm with a diverse base of experience and clientele. Its areas of expertise include corporate conferencing centers, sound reinforcement, broadcast and production, videoconferencing, computer classrooms, voice/data, distributed television systems, auditorium and lecture hall systems, multimedia presentation rooms, and acoustics and vibration analysis for educational, corporate, commercial, broadcast, medical, and government, and houses of worship.

RTKL

Locations: Baltimore, MD; several U.S. and international locations

Overview: RTKL provides end-to-end planning, architectural, and creative services. It takes great architecture rooted in smart planning and urban design to the next level with services like interior design, environmental graphic design, and intelligent engineering and applied technology services. Within the technology design studio, RTKL’s audiovisual practice specializes in academic, civic and cultural venues, corporate workplace, government, hospitality, mission-critical, and retail and entertainment applications.

RBDG/Russ Berger Design Group

Location: Addison, TX

Overview: RBDG is a design and consulting firm that combines expertise in architectural, interior, and acoustical design to create technical environments for television and radio broadcast, recording studios, facilities for entertainment and media content, audio, film and post production, technical learning environments for higher education, screening rooms, and private theaters. The Group has completed more than 2,500 projects, including home studios, corporate mega-facilities, small remodels, and major purpose-built complexes.

Shen Milsom & Wilke

Locations: New York, NY; multiple U.S. and international locations

Overview: Shen Milsom & Wilke is an international firm of more than 230 talented and dedicated individuals who provide consulting and technology design on large and small projects in acoustics, audiovisual multimedia, IT, physical security, and medical equipment planning. Its specialty consulting services include data center planning, network operation center and emergency operation center design, technology-enriched operating room design, medical simulation facility design, and financial trading floor design.

Sound Designs

Location: Lake Charles, LA

Overview: Lynn Fuller, president and senior consultant, formed Sound Designs to provide unbiased assistance to the small and medium house of worship market in the design, procurement, and operation of sound reinforcement and acoustics systems. His electrical engineering degree, lifelong interest in sound reinforcement, and specialized training from organizations such as SynAudCon have uniquely positioned him to be a value-added resource to this segment of the market.

Sparling

Locations: Lynnwood WA; Portland, OR; San Diego, CA

Overview: Services include engineering, IT architecture, wireless, security, AV, acoustics, and lighting, Markets include healthcare, higher education, commercial, retail, entertainment, and more.

Spectrum Engineers

Locations: Salt Lake City, UT; Phoenix, AZ; St. Louis, MO; Baltimore, MD

Overview: Spectrum Engineers provides client-centered technology, audiovisual, and security design services in addition to electrical, mechanical, acoustical, and fire protection engineering and lighting and theater design services in the fields of healthcare, education, houses of worship, government, commercial, hospitality, and data centers. Its technology design specialists provide professional consulting services for nurse call, EdNet, studios, control rooms, sound, video and/or satellite systems, communication systems, voice and data cabling, locking control systems, video surveillance, intercom/paging, AV systems, fire alarm, CCTV, TV distribution, security/access control, intrusion detection systems.

Stages Consultants

Location: Highland Park, NJ

Overview: Stages Consultants provides consulting for every facet of planning, designing, and constructing performing arts venues. Among its services are project visioning, feasibility and existing conditions evaluations, space programming, room acoustics, theater conceptual design collaboration, seating layouts and sightlines, noise and vibration control, sound isolation, stage equipment, and production sound and video systems design.

Talaske

Location: Oak Park, IL

Overview: Talaske provides acoustic, audio, and video consulting services, specializing in the design of performing arts and assembly facilities, but active in the design of all building types. Expertise is in room acoustic and noise control design and in the design and specification of audio and video systems for permanent installation within buildings.

Teqniqal Systems, LLC

Locations: Fort Worth, TX; Shanghai, China

Overview: Consultants specializing in performing arts technology and safety, Teqniqal offers independent assessment, consulting, and coordinated design of complex performance systems. They work to bring systems of equipment together to work harmoniously with the building, production crew, performers, and audience in a safe and reliable manner.

The Sextant Group

Locations: Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH; Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; Omaha, NE; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Santa Barbara, CA; Washington, DC

Overview: The Sextant Group is a national, independent, full-service consulting, planning, and design firm specializing in institutional, educational, and corporate spaces, demanding a high degree of technology. Clients include education, medical, corporate, government, institutional, performing arts, broadcast, and sports and recreation, with services in design and specification of audiovisual systems, IT/telecom, structured cabling, building security, architectural and environmental acoustics, technical lighting, and medical communications.

The Shalleck Collaborative

Location: San Francisco, CA

Overview: The Shalleck Collaborative offers comprehensive consulting services in the planning and design of spaces for the performing arts and production systems. The range of performing arts venues it covers includes those for all forms of music, drama, dance, and multimedia performance for education, professional touring and resident companies, and community theaters.

Thorburn Associates

Locations: Castro Valley, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Raleigh-Durham, NC

Overview: Thorburn Associates (TA) is an independent consulting firm providing integrated acoustical and audiovisual systems for a collaborative design in both new construction and renovations, specializing in highly technological projects in education, entertainment, and corporate venues. It is registered as a Woman-Owned Business (WBE) with the San Francisco Human Rights Commission and Certified by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Tomei AV Consulting

Location: Ithaca, NY

Overview: Tomei AV Consulting is owned and operated solely by Mike Tomei, serving as an independent audiovisual consultant. He provides AV system design, installation project management, and AV management consulting services to the higher education, K-12, corporate, and commercial markets. His AV management consulting services help higher ed AV support departments develop their strategy, structure, management, and operations.

Thrasher Design Group, Inc.

Location: Kennesaw, GA

Overview: Thrasher Design Group specializes in houses of worship and large venues, providing audio system design and consulting, along with extensive training services.

Threshold Acoustics

Location: Chicago, IL

Overview: Threshold Acoustics provides room acoustics and audio/video design consulting services for performance and education facilities, worship spaces, cultural buildings, and other places of public assembly. Threshold’s approach to acoustics consulting emphasizes reinforcing the visual realm with the subtlety, variety, and even surprise that an awareness of the aural realm can bring to the built environment.

Vantage Technology Consulting Group

Locations: El Segundo, CA; Concord, MA; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA

Overview: Vantage Technology Consulting Group provides independent consulting on unified communications, information technology, data networks, audiovisual, security, clinical technologies, and low voltage systems. It provides a range of services from high-level strategic technology consulting, including business continuity, disaster recovery planning, financial analysis, organizational development, technology assessments, and transition planning through system design, procurement, and implementation oversight.

Visual Acuity

Locations: San Francisco, CA and Brighton, UK

Overview: Visual Acuity is a technology consultancy leading challenging, high-quality assignments for integrated network, AV, green building, and interactive technology projects.

Waveguide designed the technology for the Emerson Process Management’s new Intelligent Operations Center in Austin, TX.WaveGuide

Locations: Atlanta, GA; Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; San Francisco, CA; Raleigh, NC; Tampa, FL

Overview: Waveguide Consulting provides independent technology consulting services in audiovisual design, information technology design, acoustics consulting, control system software programming, and onsite technology management.

Whitlock Consulting

Location: Oxnard, CA

Overview: Bill Whitlock is an expert on signal interfacing, grounding, and AC power issues for high-dynamic-range systems such as professional audio and instrumentation in laboratory or industrial environments. He was president and chief engineer of Jensen Transformers from 1989 to 2014, and prior to that, held design engineering positions with Capitol Records/EMI and Quad-Eight. Since 1994, his seminars have helped tens of thousands understand grounding and signal interfacing in real-world systems … and debunk the myths.

WJHW

Locations: Dallas, TX; San Antonio, TX

Overview: Wrightson, Johnson, Haddon & Williams is a consulting firm offering design services in sound systems, audiovisual, scoreboard and video displays, broadcast provisions and video production, acoustics and noise control, theater planning, lighting and rigging, distributed TV and satellite, video surveillance and access control, and tel/data structured cabling.

Consultants’ Pick for Best Products

We polled contributing consultants about what products they liked best in 2014 to 2015 and why. Here’s just a taste of what they had to say:

Renkus-Heinz Iconyx

“They allow us to bend the laws of physics and make really awful acoustical rooms sounds amazing.”

Crestron Digital Media

“Our go-to product for high definition video distribution.”

QSC Core 110

“Makes powerful DSP processing and configuration capability available to even the smallest of projects.”

Planar Systems DirectLight LED Video Wall

“Although price will currently prohibit most indoor applications, Planar’s entry into this space shows a trend that may eventually surpass standard LCD panel video walls—no bezels, bright image, easy maintenance.”

Sennheiser TourGuide 2020

“These ALS systems have been bulletproof in all phases. From the specifications stage to the actual use by end users, all of our clients have been very satisfied with the results.”

Jensen ISO-MAX

“Unlike similar products, they solve the noise problems without compromising signal fidelity.”

Vaddio AV Bridge MATRIX PRO

“A simple way to switch cameras, integrate presentation materials, and feed conferencing software in a classroom.”

Bose RoomMatch

“A consultant’s and performer’s dream for high speech intelligibility, excellent music reproduction, and fantastic pattern control.”

Shure ULXD

“The ULXD products offer comprehensive control, strong RF performance and pristine audio in the digital realm. On top of all that, my favorite features are the four different levels of security lockout, plus the ULXD4Q offering of four receivers in a 1RU frame.”

Christie Brio

“This is a unique content-sharing and collaboration solution enabling simple wired and/or wireless connection of computers (PC/Mac) or BYOD devices (Windows, iOS, Android). Up to six devices can connect and be displayed across up to two displays, as well as interactive whiteboarding, plus annotation for collaboration.”

Tightrope Carousel

“With network security in enterprise environments, it’s often easier to deploy a network-based solution, such as digital signage, on a customer-provided and imaged server as opposed to getting a third-party server approved to ride on the corporate network. This makes the coordination with the IT/IS department easier and provides a clear path for support of the server hardware.”