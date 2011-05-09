Sanus Ships VisionMount VMF308

St. Paul, MN--Sanus is now shipping the VisionMount VMF308 Super Slim full-motion wall mount.
- The VisionMount VMF308 full-motion wall mount.
- The VMF308 is 1.1-inch deep and offers full-motion capabilities. The VMF308 can be used with 26-inch - 47-inch TVs of any variety: ultra-thin and standard depth LCD TVs, as well as plasma and LED TVs.
- Sanus first launched the Super Slim category in July 2009 with the introduction of two Super Slim low-profile mounts. The brand has since expanded its Super Slim offering to include Super Slim tilting and full-motion mounts. The VMF308 is the second full-motion wall mount being offered in the Sanus Super Slim category; the first was the VLF311 which was released in January of this year.
- Featured technologies on the VMF308 include fingertip tilt, a cable management guide, a gliding system, and a decorative cover.
- The VMF308 is currently available for a list price of $199.99.