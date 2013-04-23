Jan Ozer Debuts New Book on Producing Streaming Video for Multiple Screens

A new book, "Producing Streaming Video for Multiple Screen Delivery," is now available. Written by streaming producer and compression expert Jan Ozer, the book costs $39.99 and is available now at Amazon.com and other online bookstores.

The new book is the successor to Ozer's "Video Compression for Flash, Apple Devices and HTML5," which has been adopted as a textbook by several colleges and universities. Published two years later, "Producing Streaming Video for Multiple Screen Delivery" is nearly a complete rewrite, and at 433 pages, contains nearly 70 percent more content than the initial book.

Mr. Ozer stated that the new book helps streaming producers navigate the confusing waters of live and on-demand delivery to multiple platforms, covering both adaptive and single file delivery.

Jan Ozer has produced and encoded video since the CD-ROM days and has taught courses in video and streaming production since 1994—most recently at Streaming Media conferences in New York, San Jose, Los Angeles, and London, and for private organizations like Cisco, Lockheed and Johns Hopkins University. Jan has written or co-authored 16 books on digital video related topics, and shoots, edits and produces live webcasts, streaming media and DVDs for concerts, ballets and other events in southwest Virginia. He blogs at www.streaminglearningcenter.com and writes reviews and features for AV Technology magazine.