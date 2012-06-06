BenQ Blue Core Laser Projectors

Designed to offer visual performance and color accuracy with an 80,000:1 contrast ratio, BenQ's mercury-free blue core light engine utilizes a laser light source rather than a traditional mercury lamp.
- The result is up to 20,000 hours of reliable brightness, elimination of lamp replacement costs, and a 90-percent reduction in light source power consumption, according to the company.
- In addition, BenQ's blue core light engine-driven SmartEco Advanced technology optimizes the units' light source systems to deliver brightness, longer life, and high-energy efficiency.
- The LX60ST and LW61ST laser projectors feature instant on/off to save time on warm up and cool down, in addition to a manual brightness level adjustment to accommodate different classroom environments. To generate the best image contrast, the projectors' "SmartEco Advanced" mode automatically determines the optimal brightness level based on the input source, while a "no source detected" mode automatically lowers brightness to 10 percent when no display has been detected for more than three minutes. With "eco blank" mode, users can blank out the LX60ST and LW61ST's screens when not in use to redirect students' focus, while lowering light source power consumption to only 10 percent.
- The BenQ blue core light engine projectors offer 2,000 ANSI lumen brightness, XGA/WXGA resolution, and 0.6/0.49 short-throw projection. The units feature two 10W built-in speakers and microphone input, less than 0.5W standby power, a wireless display feature for iPhone/iPad, LAN display, USB display, and 360-degree tilted projection.