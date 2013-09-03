White Paper Addresses KVM and Video Routing Systems For More Secure Content

In light of recent and well-publicized national security breaches, many organizations businesses are taking a closer look at how they protect their mission critical assets and resources — especially those which are highly sensitive and/or core to operational function. This is true in many vertical markets, including government, energy production, post production and many others.

Thinklogical, provider of KVM and video routing systems, is offering an industry white paper that explores best practices for designing KVM or video routing systems to help ensure more secure content.

According to the whitepaper, there are five basic criteria that should be followed:

• The system architecture should physically secure and separate the target of the attack (content or system operation) from the threat: people.

• The technologies used in the system should eliminate the ability to attack from a distance; that is, sniff or eavesdrop on the system.

• The system should allow the administrator to closely manage and control access in accordance with the organization’s security policies.

• The system should automatically and continuously monitor for and identify breaches.

• The system should be resilient; that is, it should be designed to not only withstand an attack, but also recover quickly following one.

Q&A with Joe Pajer, president and CEO of Thinklogical

• AV Technology: What is the significance of this whitepaper for higher ed environments?

Joe Pajer: In today’s digital age, maintaining the security of confidential institutional and personal information is critical for all organizations. The white paper offers clear direction and common-sense best practices based on real-world examples that will help higher education technology managers and IT departments enhance their network infrastructure and improve their overall security practices while still supporting the institution’s mission.

• Can Thinklogical outline key best practices for university technology managers who need to meet the needs of thousands of on-site students, online learners, faculty, and staff?

Joe Pajer: Recent events have shown that the threat to institutional security often comes from within, whether it’s employees, contractors, or end users. Recognizing this, technology managers need to address how to best separate the data source (the PC or server) from the threat (the individual who may have malicious intent) while not compromising the need to maintain easy access to the data for legitimate uses.

From our experience, implementing an infrastructure that provides for moving the data source computers into more secure locations such as a data room or even an offsite facility, minimizing the ability to access the device and data via an external or USB drive or while still providing end users with control via a keyboard, video monitor, and mouse enhances the overall system security posture.

This separation of the PCs from the users can be up to several miles, using fiber optic cabling and Thinklogical equipment, with no noticeable degradation of performance or quality of the data or signal for the end user.

This type of infrastructure can be implemented in administrative offices, classrooms, libraries, common internet cafes and computer lounges, and other facilities where there are multiple public users accessing institutionally-managed computer assets.

• Will the increasing use of NFC and AirPrint wireless printing solutions from companies like Apple and Samsung affect network security?



Joe Pajer: Clearly, the proliferation of near field, Bluetooth, and wireless communications increases the potential exposure of confidential data to possible intrusion threats. Technology managers will need to embrace these productivity-enhancing capabilities but do so within the framework of a comprehensive data security architecture that minimizes the likelihood of a data breach while maximizing the end-user experience.

• What is a secure university system going to look like five years from now? What are the key elements/components/recipes for success?

Joe Pajer: Traditionally, university systems have been designed and developed with user needs and cost management as the top priorities. Technology managers will need to add data security and system access to the list of key requirements that must be addressed in designing university systems and procuring the software and hardware required. The challenge will be to continue to effectively support the university’s mission and ease of access for users while maintaining the highest level of security as is practical.