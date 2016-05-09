Waveguide Adds Philadelphia Office Led by Brian Huff



Brian Huff, senior consultant and director of Waveguide's Philadelphia office

Waveguide Consulting recently opened a new office in Philadelphia and also added Brian Huff, CTS-D, LEED AP, as senior consultant and director of the new location.

“Having worked side by side with Brian for many years on major AV industry initiatives including sustainability and standards, I know he’s going to be a great addition to our team,” said Waveguide CEO Scott Walker. “And from our new Philly office, we can better serve our clients from D.C. to New York and beyond.”

Huff comes to Waveguide from Vantage Technology Consulting Group, where he was an associate principal and supported Vantage’s efforts on the United Nations Campus Renovation as well as numerous higher education projects at leading institutions, including Princeton University, Washington State University, Dartmouth College, and Boston College. Prior to that, he was a principal at Acentech and established its Philadelphia office. As an active member of InfoComm, Huff has served on multiple InfoComm committees, including the Green AV Task Force. In addition, he was a member of InfoComm’s ANSI Performance Standards Steering Committee, serving as chair of the Documentations Standards Development committee. He holds an MBA from Northeastern University as well as multiple industry certifications, including InfoComm’s Certified Technology Specialist in Design (CTS-D) and USGBC’s LEED AP.

Waveguide’s newest office is located at 630 Freedom Business Center Dr., King of Prussia, PA 19406. In addition to Philadelphia, Waveguide has offices in Atlanta (headquarters), Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Tampa, and Raleigh.