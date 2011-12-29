Xantech Upgrades Law Enforcement Agency

Carlsbad, CA-Seattle-based integrator JW Tel-Tronics recently upgraded the operations center of a Seattle-area law enforcement agency using IP web-based control equipment from Xantech. The control system upgrade included a WIC1200 web intelligent controller, IPRS232 XtraLink IP units, an RT8 addressable IR router, and a 79144 amplified connecting block.
- Xantech's WIC1200
- According to JW Tel-Tronics systems integration engineer Judith Pile, the Xantech components have enhanced control and operation of the newly upgraded AV equipment installed at the operations center, which is a command post within the agency that is used during major public events and emergencies. "They wanted something more sophisticated and easier to operate," she said of the installed systems.
- Pile and JW Tel-Tronic replaced the previous AV system, comprising three projectors and a composite video system, with four flatscreen televisions flanked by two projected images. "They've got ten computer stations in the room," Pile said. "And they've got four DVRs that are all being fed from satellite TV, plus a VGA matrix switcher. Not only did they want all the signals to go everywhere, but they also wanted it to be easy to operate. They were insistent that they did not need a touchscreen; they just wanted to control it from a computer."
- Six IPRS232 XtraLink IP units enable the transmission of RS232 serial commands (the IPRS232 also handles RS422 or RS485) over the IP network to the flatscreen displays and the projectors. "Those work like a charm," she reports. The volume levels of an existing amplifier were also brought under IR control, she said.
- The operations center is typically activated for large public gatherings, such as parades, as well as emergency situations. "It's not a dispatch room, but they have a computer system that tells them what units are where, so they can keep track of what's going on," Pile explained. "And they've got four DVRs with cable TV, so they can also monitor the local stations. One of the computer stations is dedicated to the fire department, for when they are involved," she added.
- Although this was not Pile's first experience with Xantech components, it was her first time installing an entire setup from the company. "I'd used their IR emitters and things, but this was the first time with a control system," she said. Unfamiliar with programming the WIC1200, she did have to contact the manufacturer for assistance and was pleased with the response. "There was great support," she reports.
- Graham Hallett, Xantech president, stated, "Because of the WIC1200's intuitive operation and ease of programming via our Web Designer 3.0 software, we are finding it to be the system of choice for commercial integrators and system installers. Working closely with Xantech's service and support team, Judith was able to get the right product for the right application, and considering the system is being used in critical life-and-death situations, it has to work the first time and every time, which made Xantech the logical choice."