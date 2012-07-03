AVAD Adds QSC Audio Products

- AVAD has added QSC Audio Products to its line of commercial vendors. Among the QSC products that will be available through AVAD include the K Series Active Loudspeakers and the GX Series Professional Power Amplifiers. Additionally, the Acoustic Design Series Surface and Ceiling Mount Loudspeakers and the CMX Series Professional Power Amplifiers will also be available through AVAD.
- "AVAD is pleased to welcome QSC Audio and its products to our ever-expanding roster of leading commercial brands," said Cynthia Menna, senior commercial sales manager of AVAD. "AVAD customers can take comfort in knowing that when they specify, purchase and install a QSC product, they are benefiting from a brand that represent real value, affordability and high quality."