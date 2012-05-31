Matrox Offers Promotional Pricing on MXO2 Mini MAX

- Matrox Video Products Group is offering a special limited-time promotion on Matrox MXO2 Mini MAX.
- Purchasers can save $250 until July 31. Matrox MXO2 Mini MAX provides affordable HDMI and analog video and audio input, and output for Apple Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer, or the newly released Adobe Creative Suite 6.
- Matrox MXO2 Mini MAX turbocharges H.264 encoding for deliveries to the web, mobile phones, and tablets up to five times faster than software alone, the company says. Matrox MXO2 devices connect anywhere — with Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe, or ExpressCard/34 — with the same unit. Other important features include 10-bit hardware scaling and inexpensive HD monitoring with the Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility.
- "Professional content creators delivering H.264 projects need the tools to make every type of content look its very best," said Wayne Andrews, product manager at Matrox. "Matrox MXO2 Mini MAX provides a comprehensive set of encoding profiles and presets along with custom controls that let users tweak all the important parameters to perfect their encodes, and get them out in record time."