VMP Names Stephen G. Passwaters National Sales Manager

Video Mount Products has named Stephen G. Passwaters national sales manager, effective immediately.

“…We needed a sales manager that could address the specific needs of our customers no matter the market segment,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Stephen will handle those duties both in the office as well as on the road, working closely with our inside sales team and our nationwide network of sales representatives and distributors. Stephen will be an invaluable team member.”

Passwaters comes to VMP from KDX America LLC. where he was an area manager for the northeast U.S. He is also a former tennis coach of 12 years, and studied at Frostburg State University (G.O.L.D. Leadership Program/founding member) and Salisbury University.

“I’m excited to be working with everyone at VMP and all of the reps and distributors to increase VMP’s visibility,” said Passwaters. “I’m also looking forward to help broaden the company’s reach and further its market share.”