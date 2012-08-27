BitWise Controls Promotes John Milton

BitWise Controls has promoted John Milton from sales manager to director of sales.

John brings over 22 years of custom installation products sales experience to the position. Julie Wainscott will move to an inside sales position assisting Milton.

Lance Beck, CEO of BitWise Controls said, “John has been with BitWise for nearly 2 years and knows our processes and customer base inside and out. We are growing rapidly and it’s great to be able to promote from within the organization. His sales background, customer service expertise, attention to detail, and knowledge of the industry make him the perfect candidate to move into the director of sales position here at BitWise.”