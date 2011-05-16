Visix Introduces WayPoint Interactive Wayfinding

Atlanta, GA--Visix has introduced its new WayPoint product, an interactive wayfinding and communications solution for corporate and college campuses, healthcare facilities, government buildings and other institutions.
- “Today’s audiences expect wayfinding and interactivity,” said Tonya Pritt-Dennis, director of client services for Visix. “Many of our clients produce beautiful content, yet need help with interactive designs and integrating multiple information channels in an intuitive, attractive layout. WayPoint provides that and more.”
- WayPoint is a bundled solution, combining selected content modules in layouts designed with the client’s logo, colors and branding. Content modules can include digital signage message playlists, auto-updating news, weather and RSS feeds, and Google maps showing places of interest like admissions, dining halls and bookstores with customized icons.
- Custom wayfinding can be substituted for Google Maps, and WayPoint also allows alert notices to be triggered by CAP messages. Matching message templates, data subscriptions, licenses and training are all included in the bundle price.
- “This is a blend of technology and creative services,” Dennis said. “We continually look to our customers to find out where they need help with their digital signage efforts. We’re looking to fill all of the gaps they encounter, whether technical, creative or in the user experience.”
- WayPoint does not include displays or digital signage hardware. It is designed for touchscreen displays and supports multi-touch interfaces for easy pan and zoom in maps. The product is powered by Visix’s AxisTV digital signage platform and is also compatible with the company’s new Announce content management software.