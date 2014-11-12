Visix Digital Signage Wins 2014 Marcom and Davey Awards

Visix has been awarded two Davey Awards and four MarCom Awards for digital signage content designs. The company’s Creative Services team won both Davey Awards, two MarCom Platinum Awards, and a MarCom Gold Award for interactive wayfinding designs. A second MarCom Gold Award was presented for a promotional video produced for the company’s InfoComm 2014 event.

“We’re truly grateful and flattered for this acknowledgment of our efforts,” said Jill Perardi, creative services manager for Visix. “I’m honored to work with such a gifted team of designers every day. Every project is unique and our designers bring their own personalities and talents to each one. It’s encouraging to be recognized for the passion and skill we bring to client projects, and we strive to make sure each customer sees that shine through in the work we do for them.”

The mission of the MarCom Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and generosity of marketing and communication professionals. There were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries in the 2014 competition. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, and a complete list of winners can be found on the website.

The Davey Awards is an international creative award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small firms worldwide. The 2014 Davey Awards received nearly 4,000 entries from ad agencies, interactive agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms. The Davey Awards is judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). Visit www.daveyawards.com for more information and the list of winners.