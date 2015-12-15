Visix 9.3 Update for AxisTV Software

Visix released version 9.3 of their AxisTV digital signage software. This update of the company’s flagship content management software includes Windows 10 compatibility and improved creation, ordering and scheduling tools.
- “This is a robust and full-featured update for AxisTV,” said Trey Hicks, Chief Sales Officer for Visix. “The new version covers a full spectrum of enhancements, from expanded compatibility with Microsoft systems and software, to easier and more flexible use of our CMS features, to improvements under the hood. Everything we’ve done is geared toward a better user experience and more seamless integration with the systems our customers use every day.”
- Feature enhancements in AxisTV v.9.3 include:
- Compatibility for Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
- Easier reordering of playlist items
- Smarter scheduling tools
- Improved image handling in messages from templates
- Expanded support for Office 365
- More customizable event schedule messages
- The AxisTV CMS is supported by a growing suite of Windows apps, and v.9.3 includes updates to the Conference app, with more flexibility for naming rooms in event schedules. Additionally, the Design app now has improved previews and image handling, and custom aspect ratios for imported content.