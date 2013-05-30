Grass Valley Live Production Workflow Innovations

- Grass Valley will be exhibiting its latest innovations in end-to-end live production workflows, including switchers, media server and client solutions, and cameras. On display will be the LDX Flex studio camera, the GV Director Integrated Nonlinear Live Production Center, the EDIUS nonlinear editing solution, the K2 Solo Media Server and the T2 intelligent Digital Disk Recorder.
- The LDX Flex is the entry-level offering in the LDX Series of cameras. With upgradeable software the LDX Flex allows users to enhance the camera's functionality as they require, whether it is for a matter of days or indefinitely.
- The GV Director Integrated Nonlinear Live Production Center combines the power of a switcher, multiviewer, graphics and effects. It is suitable for all production environments, such as houses of worship, image magnification (IMAG) applications, educational institutions, as well as fixed venues, production studios and trucks.
- EDIUS nonlinear editing software offers advanced real-time editing capabilities and features and is software-upgradeable between versions (Neo, Express, Pro, and Elite) so users can have the exact functionality level they require.
- K2 Solo is Grass Valley's purpose-built, standalone device that delivers 24/7/365 file-based infrastructure and high-performance file operations. The high-quality HD media server delivers the same functionality as a two-channel K2 Summit 3G but takes up 50 percent less space, which makes it ideal for small production studios and mobile production trucks.
- The T2 intelligent Digital Disk Recorder (iDDR) is a flexible, cost-effective, high-performing server system. With advanced nonlinear production features and supporting a variety of SD and HD, the T2 connects to all professional AV equipment and can be integrated into any environment.