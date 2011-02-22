Almo To Distribute Christie MicroTiles

- Philadelphia, PA - Beginning March 1, Almo Professional AV will become the exclusive national distributor for Christie MicroTiles.
- "We have a growing number of partners who are using video walls for large-scale digital signage installations, so Christie MicroTiles are ideal due to their high brightness and ability to capture an audience's attention," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. "Because installing Christie MicroTiles requires training, we will offer our partners an ongoing combination of educational opportunities so they can learn the best techniques and have the greatest potential for success with this product."
- "We needed a distributor that could do more than just provide the product," said Mitchell Rosenberg, director of sales, Christie Visual Environments. "Almo Pro AV has the strongest dealer education program in this industry and we are confident that installers and integrators who purchase from Almo will receive the proper training and technical assistance necessary to make the most of their large screen applications."
- According to the company, Christie MicroTiles use both DLP(r) projection light-emitting diode (LED) technology to offer substantially brighter images and a much wider color palette than conventional flat panel LCD and plasma displays, and are designed for indoor, high-ambient-light environments.
- Almo also offers Christie's Pro AV line of projection systems, which are designed for use in rental and staging, meeting rooms, conference rooms, houses of worship, auditoriums, broadcast studios, and more.