Videotel's Media Players in Caesars Bars

- Videotel Digital has announced that Caesars Entertainment Corporation is using the company's VP71 industrial digital signage media players to enhance the excitement and ambience that draw visitors.
- The iconic Shadow Bar Las Vegas is using Videotel looping media players for shadow and logo animated sign projection, amplifying the overall sensory experience of the bar as a destination for exotic nightlife. Seahorse Lounge, an elevated casino bar with a 1,700-gallon aquarium, also has incorporated a digital signage player for a projected looping underwater effect.
- "We have had the VP71 industrial media player running 24/7 since February 2014 without a hiccup or reboot," notes Terry Wilkie, Caesars Entertainment's technical director of entertainment for the Las Vegas region.
- The VP71 is a digital signage media player designed for high-definition, looping content. The player provides seamless audio and video playback, and it can display up to 1,080 lines of vertical resolution with its HDMI output. Starting, playing, looping and repeating are all automatically executed. The player includes high-end premium parts and is built to handle aggressive use.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation owns more than 50 hotels and casinos and is the world's largest gaming company. Caesars has its headquarters in Paradise, Nevada, and is a public company. Properties owned by Caesars Entertainment Corporation include Harrah's, The Quad, Planet Hollywood, Tunica Roadhouse, Caesars Palace, Bally's, Flamingo, Paris and Rio.