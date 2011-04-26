Draper Shows New FocalPoint Portable Screen

Draper has introduced the FocalPoint portable, modular projection screen.
- FocalPoint is designed for smaller venues than the StageScreen — breakout rooms, meeting rooms, and other places a fast easy set up is needed. However, the FocalPoint retains the modular frame construction of the StageScreen.
- With frame segments made of extruded aluminum, the FocalPoint is rigid and durable, while remaining lightweight. With no hinges, the FocalPoint features quick and easy assembly, according to the company. All available sizes of FocalPoint are built from combinations of the same frame segments.
- An online configurator is available to help determine which frame pieces are required to build any given size.