VCA Names Former SCN Editor Lindsey Adler Director of Marketing

Video Corporation of America (VCA), an AV/IT, unified communications, and broadcast/post-production systems integrator has appointed Lindsey Adler as director of marketing.

Adler joins VCA from Systems Contractor News (SCN), where she served as editor of the commercial audiovisual business publication. Her depth of knowledge of the AV/IT systems integration industry and established relationships with key players will serve to bolster VCA’s position as a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and managed services.

“I couldn’t be more enthusiastic to welcome Lindsey to the VCA team where I am sure her expertise in the AV market will help propel our growth at such an exciting time for the industry,” said Dave Berlin, president, VCA.

“I am thrilled to join such a dynamic group of experts who share my passion for empowering people with the communications tools to exceed their goals,” Adler said. “The AV business is poised for great expansion, and I’m looking forward to building on VCA’s longstanding history as a top integrator and supporting its expansion to the next generation.”