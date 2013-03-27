Video Corporation of America Presented with PSNI Affiliate Award

- Video Corporation of America (VCA) has received a PSNI achievement award, presented annually at the PSNI Supersummit.
- Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) is a global network consisting of independent audiovisual and unified communication integrators and service providers.
- VCA was presented with the award for "Best Overall Affiliate PVP Performance & Participation." The award recognizes the affiliate who participated to the highest level-including engagement and performance with Preferred Vendors and PSNI staff.
- Pat Balestrieri, vice president of finance and logistics, received the award on behalf of VCA.
- "The team at VCA's engagement with PSNI is notable for supporting our vendors and our staff but also supporting the other affiliates as well," said PSNI executive director, Christopher Miller. "In addition, VCA joined PSNI in 1990, making them one of our longest-standing affiliates. We at PSNI are honored to have VCA as one of our top affiliates."
- VCA president Dave Berlin said, "I am proud of our long-standing relationship with the team at PSNI, and I respect what PSNI stands for. This award is a testament to our commitment to that relationship."