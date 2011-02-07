Vaddio Launches New Preset Camera Controller and Converter

- Vaddio is now shipping the new Hot-Shot Preset Camera Controller and the YPbPr to DVI-D Format Converter.
- The Hot-Shot Preset Camera Controller adds automated PTZ camera control to a videoconferencing system camera. By using the camera presets stored in the codec, the Hot-Shot controller can be externally triggered by any number of different trigger devices such as a microphone switcher/mixer, StepVIEW presence-sensing mats, AutoVIEW IR sensors, the new PresenterPOD or any other triggering/logic output device. Each Hot-Shot controller can control up to 36 presets.
- “We created the Hot-Shot Preset Controller for those videoconferencing system applications that require camera automation but don’t want to spend a fortune in doing so,” explained Vaddio president, Rob Sheeley. “The Hot-Shot allows users to easily automate a camera in a videoconference room for less than $1,000.00 for the controller.”
- Currently the Hot-Shot works with the Polycom HDX-8000 and HDX-900 Series, LifeSize Room System Series, TANDBERG C40, C60, C90, and the older TANDBERG 6000MXP and 3000MXP Series codecs. For use with other control systems, the Vaddio simple ASCII API is also included to alleviate the need for multiple I/O or relay cards/boxes associated with large control systems. Up to four Hot-Shot Controllers can be linked via RS-232 for up to 144 total triggers.
- The YPbPr to DVI-D Format Converter changes analog component video to DVI/HDMI. Whether the output signal is 480i, 576i, 720p, 1080i or 1080p, video can be converted to a digital signal to work with a variety of third-party devices such as videoconferencing codecs and multi-format switchers.