Vaddio Introduces QuickCAT Universal Suspended Ceiling Camera Mount

The What: Vaddio has launched the new QuickCAT Universal Suspended Ceiling Camera Mount designed to install into a suspended ceiling and provide quick height adjustment.

The What Else: The QuickCAT mount incorporates a suspended ceiling plate, column system, mount, and universal interface for PTZ or fixed cameras, and leverages the mount design expertise of Chief, a fellow brand of Milestone AV Technologies. Packages are available with a customized OneLINK extension system to extend power, video, and control over a single Cat-5e/6 cable for up to 100 meters.

“This aesthetically pleasing solution extends the camera’s reach and hides the OneLINK EZIM module above the ceiling tiles,” said Dan Hoffman, product manager, Vaddio. “With the adjustable column, there’s no need to specify several column sizes, so you save time on planning and installation.”

The Bottom Line: The QucikCAT Universal Suspended Ceiling Camera Mount is designed to solve problems like inconsistent ceiling grid systems, adjustment, and cumbersome installation processes with a host of innovative features.