Userful 8.5 Supports 6K Content

Userful Corporation's new Userful 8.5 is a multi-source video wall controller that supports video walls of up to 60 displays with up to 6k resolution source content. It is the first video wall solution to deliver 6k content in real time over a standard Ethernet network. A single PC or server running Userful software is now able to support video walls of up to 60 screens through the network.

“For too long cost and complexity have been drags on the video wall market,” said Timothy Griffin, founder and CTO of Userful. “This release enables Userful’s simple and affordable video wall solution to compete on scalability and features with some of the highest end and most expensive video wall controllers on the market. Enabling even very large multi-source video walls to be deployed with simplicity at a cost effective price point. No more expensive brittle proprietary hardware, now all you need is a standard PC running Userful.”

Additional features include:

•The world's first video wall controller with an embedded hypervisor enabling virtual machines to run natively on the video wall controller

•A mirroring feature enabling synchronization across both network connected displays and video walls.

•Automated failover: the first video wall to offer automated high-availability failover for demanding applications simply for the cost of a second PC (automatically takes over driving the video wall displays should the primary PC or server fail)