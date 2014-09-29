USAV’s PSP Initiative

- USAV, an association of professional audio-visual (ProAV) integrators, has added a new Preferred Services Provider (PSP) initiative where USAV will partner with companies offering business services to the ProAV industry. USAV PSPs will provide USAV Members access to a variety of new business services and solutions at discounted prices. USAV will launch their PSP initiative with three partner companies—Navigate Management Consulting, gravitation TECHnologies, and LTG Executive Coaching.
- “We are continually exploring new ways to provide value to USAV Members,” said USAV Founder and CFO Chris Whitley. “When this idea of establishing partnerships with service providers hit our radar we were excited to run with it. We look forward to expanding and offering a large variety of service programs to USAV Members in the near future. In the meantime, we are eager to introduce our group to our three inaugural PSPs.”
Topics