IMU Offers New Training-Education Program



Insight Media and Brawn Consulting — with NewBay Media as the exclusive, official editorial and publishing partner — have announced the launch of Insight Media University (IMU) and the IMU website located at: IMUniversity.info.

Insight Media University is an all-in-one training/education resource for the AV, IT, digital signage, consumer electronics, and display industries.

“NewBay is proud to be the exclusive, official publishing partner for the new IMU," said David Keene, executive editor at NewBay Media. "We’ll be working closing with Alan and Jonathan Brawn, and with Chris Chinnock and the rest of the team, to create and promote unique industry training and resources that only an across-the-market program–from commercial AV to home theater to Digital Signage to Consumer Electronics to the Broadcast market– can provide. With a 24/7, online platform of in-depth courses and training, run by seasoned professionals.”

Chris Chinnock, president of Insight Media, and Alan Brawn, principal of Brawn Consulting, will conduct a press conference at the InfoComm trade show and conference in Orlando. The press conference will take place at IMU's booth at InfoComm (booth # 6167) on Thursday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

IMU will offer training and education covering a broad range of topics. Education will include certification programs, as well as specific technologies, and product training. Content will be continuously developed over time, and will expand to include:

• Professional and consumer AV and IT based products

• All display and component technologies

• Display metrology and measurement

• Sales training

• AV business management

• Content creation

• Content production, broadcast and distribution

• Digital signage

IMU’s goal is to offer high quality education and training, taught by recognized experts in the industry. IMU will also describe how product manufacturers and distributors can accomplish their training needs by teaming up with IMU to offer unbiased technology, market and business training along with product-specific training. IMU will offer: