UPDATED: 2015 InfoComm Awards Entry Extended

Update: The deadline for entry has been extended to April 3.

Update: The deadline for entry has been extended to March 27.

Innovation is the lifeblood of the AV business. It’s what makes our industry so exciting: the compulsion to create new things that make people ask, “How did they do that?” It’s the drive to dream up something people didn’t even realize they needed, and deliver something they can’t live without.



The 2015 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2014. Manufacturers must enter their product or products for consideration before April 3, so please submit your entry now.Please send one high-resolution image of each product entered to SCN associate editor Matt Pruznick.

A judging panel of integrators and consultants will select three finalists per category. SCN readers will then vote online to determine the winners.

Winners will be announced during InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, FL.

To be eligible for an award, the company must be exhibiting at InfoComm, and the product must have shipped in 2014.

Each product entry is $295 and must be sent in with the entry. Please submit here.