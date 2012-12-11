Diamond Technology Joins D-Tools Certified Partner Program

- System integration consulting firm Diamond Technology has joined the D-Tools Certified Partner Program to provide services around D-Tools System Integrator software.
- Diamond Technology provides system design, project documentation, and consultation services for D-Tools SI users in the UK/European region.
- "We're pleased to become a D-Tools Certified Partner and have the opportunity to help enhance our fellow UK based Custom Integrators' businesses through the use of D-Tools software," said Miguel Soto, consulting and design director of Diamond Technology. "We are long-time users of D-Tools and over the years, we've built the solution into our overall business process which has yielded positive benefits and ROI time and time again. We are happy to share this expertise with D-Tools' growing community of Integrators."
- The Certified Partner Program was created to meet the needs of D-Tools growing user base. Certified Partners are power users of D-Tools products who have a mandate of helping users see a return on their investment in the D-Tools product.
- "We welcome Diamond Technology as our newest Certified Partner and truly look forward to a win-win partnership," said Adam Stone, president and CEO of D-Tools. "As one of our long time users, Diamond Technology's expertise with D-Tools software will help support our international user-base and provide them with a valuable resource for consultation to help further streamline their business platforms to maximize overall profitability."