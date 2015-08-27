Unified AV Opens New Office in Knoxville

- Unified AV has announced the opening of a new office in Knoxville, TN to serve the growing audio-visual communication technology needs of the corporate enterprise, education, healthcare, government, military, and worship markets throughout Eastern Tennessee.
- Unified AV is entering into an agreement with Multi-Media Solutions, an AV systems integrator for the past 25 years in Knoxville, to provide customer service to MMS’s existing client base and to develop new business relationships. Many MMS employees will join the Unified AV team to provide continuity in service and sales. Unified AV will locate its office at 226 Gill Street in Alcoa, TN.
- “Unified AV’s expansion into Knoxville extends our reach beyond the markets we already serve in Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Barry Goldin, CTS, president of Unified AV. “We saw a unique opportunity to work with Mike White, a veteran of the AV industry, and his team, to bring the strength of Unified AV to the Eastern Tennessee market and support MMS’s loyal clients. In addition, Unified AV will now bring the Knoxville team’s strength in Enterprise Dynamic Digital Signage solutions to our existing clients and markets.”