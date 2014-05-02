Unedged ARENA Multitouch Platform

- Unedged, a multitouch software company, is showcasing its ARENA Multitouch Platform, which was designed for multiuser environments by a team with extensive experience in interactive software development for public spaces.
- With ARENA Multitouch Platform, users can quickly provide interactive content, and they also benefit from a set of tools for contents management and equipment control, including: cloud system, logs, licenses management, analytics, watchdog, automatic updates, etc.
- ARENA was developed to meet the needs of an increasingly competitive market, enabling the creation of multitouch and multiuser experiences.
- The integration of content management, analytics and monitoring tools turns this platform into the ideal solution to ensure quality and reliability in the delivery of interactive projects in retail, tourism and culture, corporate, public spaces, entertainment, advertisement, events, among others.
- Users can purchase the apps for projects through a reseller’s online store. Including Catalog app, KickOff, and integration with HTML5, this platform supports scalability for any interactive project.