UFC Adds Televic’s Interpretation Capabilities to Corporate Campus

Televic Conference, distributed in the United States by Aveo Systems was recently selected to provide interpretation stations for UFC’s new corporate campus in Las Vegas, NV. The interpretation stations will be used for simultaneous interpretation to accommodate foreign fighters and their staff/trainers during training and exhibition events.

The UFC corporate campus was designed to be a showcase for the mixed martial arts organization, including its UFC Performance Institute. A key part of this facility is its auditorium, which can be used for press events. The auditorium includes seating, a drop-down screen, and views of the adjacent gym.

“With fighters and members of the press coming in from all over the world, UFC needed interpretation capability,” said H Waldman of National Technology Associates (NTA), a Vegas-based AV system integrator. “The Televic system we installed will easily handle those needs.”

NTA installed a Televic Lingua interpretation system including a Plixus Audio Engine central unit with a Dante interface card. Four stations were set up with Televic’s Lingua interpretation desks, gooseneck microphones, and interpreter headphones. Output of the devices is fed to an eight-channel digital infrared transmitter; 32 digital infrared receivers and delegate headphones are available for use in the facility.

“Because the Televic system had Dante capabilities, it interfaced quickly and easily to the rest of the AV equipment at UFC,” said Waldman.

“Televic Conference is a worldwide leader in simultaneous interpreting and moderated meetings,” said Craig Richardson, CEO of Aveo Systems. “Installations such as the one at UFC help to demonstrate the Televic Conference system’s flexibility and capabilities.”