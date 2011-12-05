Bunn Co Reveals New DOOH Program

Advertising-based Digital Out-of-Home and Digital Place-based Networks operating in North America will receive support for revenue achievement, investment attraction and operating success through a new program announced by BUNN Co.

Elements of the program include introductions to advertisers and investors, education, business planning support, performance benchmarking and peer networking.

The program will commence with a January 2012 event open by invitation only to emerging DOOH network operators and ad agencies.

"Ad-based network operators want higher Return on Investment through increased revenues, improved outcomes and operational efficiencies," said Lyle Bunn, an advisor, educator and analyst in North America's Dynamic Place-based Media industry.

"Aspiring Digital Place-based networks are struggling to connect with advertisers and to better achieve their revenue and service potential," Bunn said. "Investor attractiveness and financing, which are key to their business success, are linked to this revenue achievement and accurate forecasting. This program is tailored to the needs of this important group in the media landscape and within the Digital Signage industry."

This program will move DOOH network operators to the next levels of success, Bunn says, by directly addressing their unique business needs in a high value approach. The program approach allows network operators to choose the elements in which they participate based on their challenges and needs.

DOOH Network Operators should contact Lyle@LyleBunn.com for additional information.