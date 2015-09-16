tvONE Schedules Webinar on 4K Sources and Displays

As 4K sources and displays continue to become the buzz word in video wall creation, tvONE will examine the various standards and consider the implications of using tvONE CORIO solutions to integrate 4K devices into practical solutions for corporate, medical, military, control rooms, and digital signage applications.

The company will explain what "4K" means, the applications it can be used for, and some of the technical challenges that need to be understood, including viewing distances, latency, and the management of scaling.



tvONE will also discuss common 4K sources, interfaces, and displays and a preview of some common-sense 4K topologies that integrators can achieve using tvONE's CORIOmaster and CORIOmaster mini solutions for video walls in signage, events, medical, and corporate environments.



The webinar is scheduled for September 18 at 11 a.m. EDT.