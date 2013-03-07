The Joint Commission Names Daniel J. Castillo, M.D., Medical Director

The Joint Commission has appointed Daniel J. Castillo, M.D., as the medical director in the Division of Healthcare Quality Evaluation.



Dr. Castillo will lead clinical, research and patient safety issues within the Division of Healthcare Quality Evaluation. He will provide clinical expertise in the development of health care quality evaluation tools, including standards, survey processes and performance measures for Joint Commission accreditation and certification programs. Dr. Castillo will also work with external stakeholders such as physicians and national organizations to improve the evaluation of health care quality and safety.

“Daniel understands the issues confronting physicians and health care. His knowledge will help to guide us as we continuously strive to improve the safety and quality of health care,” said Jerod M. Loeb, Ph.D., executive vice president, Division of Healthcare Quality Evaluation, The Joint Commission. “This knowledge will be important in facilitating The Joint Commission’s dialogue at a national level with other stakeholders and patient safety and quality organizations on how accreditation and certification standards and performance measures can contribute to efforts by health care organizations to deliver safe, reliable care.”