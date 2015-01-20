Tripp Lite PDU Ethernet Switch Combos

- Tripp Lite has introduced network-grade PDUs with a built-in Gigabit Ethernet switch, a market first, according to the company. These PDU Ethernet Switch Combos merge a PDU and unmanaged network switch into a single 1U device, saving IT managers valuable rack space.
- The NSU-G16 offers eight outlets and sixteen Gigabit Ethernet ports, while the NSU-G24C2 features twelve outlets and twenty-four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Both models have green Ethernet technology, which detects the length of a connected network cable and adjusts power consumption accordingly. They are ideal for server rooms, network closets, applications using wall-mount network cabinets and any environment where rack space is at a premium.
- “We’re excited to introduce our new PDU Ethernet Switch Combos,” said David Posner, Tripp Lite Product Manager. “They will help every IT manager accomplish what is always asked of them: Do more with existing rack space.”
- Key Features and Benefits:
- Saves space by combining an 8- or 12- outlet PDU and 16- or 24-port unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet switch into a single 1U device
- Green Ethernet technology turns off inactive ports and detects cable lengths to optimize power usage
- 24-port model features two Mini-GBIC/SFP ports for optical network uplink to additional units
- 8K address MAC address table
- Support for jumbo frames up to 9216 bytes