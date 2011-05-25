Topics

VFI Releases VC-Room Table

By ()

VFI Releases VC-Room Table

Video Furniture International has released the VC-Room Table, designed for the telepresence market.

  • The VC-Room Table.
  • Depending on the specifications and VC system being used, the table can be setup as a trapezoidal table or a telepresence suite configuration. The table features cable management and power panels for plugging in of laptops, or USB keys for displaying onscreen.
  • In addition, the table's built-in equipment rack can house a codec or PC with ten rack units accessible from front and rear.
  • The scratch resistant thermal wrap finish is available in multiple color options. The table is offered stand-alone, or as part of VFI configured room packages.